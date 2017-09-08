Restaurant Week

Presented by Umpqua Bank

Farm-to-Fork Restaurant Week is a celebration of the region’s premiere dining destinations, in addition to the bounty of seasonal ingredients that surround us. The event will showcase the Sacramento region as the culinary powerhouse that it is, with area restaurants hosting special events, menus and opportunities to meet the farmers, winemakers and brewers who make Sacramento America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital.

Locals and visitors will have the opportunity to select from a variety of dynamic dining events, with plenty of options at every price point and style of cuisine. The dining options will span Sacramento’s downtown core, as well as other regional spots including Roseville, El Dorado Hills, Lodi, Folsom, Davis, West Sacramento, Elk Grove and more.

Farm-to-Fork Restaurant Week is produced by the California Restaurant Association Sacramento Chapter. A portion of all proceeds made during the 10-day event will be donated to ProStart powered by CRA Foundation.